Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 237.9% from the April 29th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. Suzano has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 90.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the first quarter valued at about $32,163,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the first quarter valued at $15,169,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 544.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 959,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 810,238 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at $8,546,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the first quarter valued at $5,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

