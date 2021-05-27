SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters Sells 127 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SIVB opened at $579.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $595.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $550.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

