Swap Price Tops $0.0427 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. Swap has a total market cap of $565,967.51 and $369.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swap has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00353696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00187395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.65 or 0.00834840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,241,207 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.