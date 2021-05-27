SwftCoin Market Cap Tops $7.77 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $8.26 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00082604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.85 or 0.00971382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.78 or 0.09673267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00093308 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.