Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Tractor Supply worth $79,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $183.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $112.68 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

