Swiss National Bank Buys 20,000 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $93,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.62. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $102.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

