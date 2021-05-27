Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $75,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

NYSE RCL opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.84. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

