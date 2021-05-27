Swiss National Bank Purchases 16,700 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,181,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $87,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Black Knight by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Black Knight by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Black Knight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of BKI opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

