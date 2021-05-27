Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $82,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,048 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Fortive by 7,873.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,430,266 shares of company stock worth $103,451,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.