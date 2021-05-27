Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 4,000 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,963,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $501.84. 50,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,911. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $515.46 and its 200 day moving average is $519.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.