Symmetry Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 845.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253,696 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand comprises 4.5% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $317,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 56.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

NYSE IR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,087. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

