Symmetry Investments LP Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 296.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 2.5% of Symmetry Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 22,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 140.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 30.3% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,762,470 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $116,626,000 after purchasing an additional 409,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,843. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

