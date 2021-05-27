Symmetry Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 127.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 1.1% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.8% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 69,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $1,694,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,354. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

