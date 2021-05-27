Symmetry Investments LP Buys Shares of 4,800 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.42. 71,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,122. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.33.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

