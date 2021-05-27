Symmetry Investments LP Makes New Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $148,011,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $3,375,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:COUR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $37.88. 2,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

