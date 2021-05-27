SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Cap Achieves $4.96 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $16,071.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.38 or 0.00530633 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00024168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.69 or 0.01478876 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 142,393,772 coins and its circulating supply is 114,663,541 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

