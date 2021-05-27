Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $964.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.82.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $254.28. The company had a trading volume of 902,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.10 and its 200-day moving average is $248.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

