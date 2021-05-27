Syros Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,880 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,870% compared to the typical volume of 197 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,873.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 122,466 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,953,000.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 443,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,202. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.