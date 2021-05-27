T Mckenna Trent Sells 9,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FIX opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

