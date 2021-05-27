Tael (WABI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $5.22, $7.20 and $62.56. Over the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00083004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.60 or 0.01024182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.07 or 0.09767241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00092085 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $5.22, $119.16, $10.00, $62.56, $13.96, $4.92, $45.75, $7.20, $24.72, $18.11 and $6.32. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

