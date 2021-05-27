Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 8,100.0% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TAIT stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

