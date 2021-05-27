TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $35.57

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.57, but opened at $38.85. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 156,126 shares traded.

TAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.74 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,652,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,584 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,377,000 after acquiring an additional 85,603 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

