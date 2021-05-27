TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $35.57

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.57, but opened at $38.85. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 156,126 shares traded.
TAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.74 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,652,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,584 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,377,000 after acquiring an additional 85,603 shares in the last quarter.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
