Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 89,600.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTCM opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Tautachrome has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Tautachrome alerts:

About Tautachrome

Tautachrome, Inc, an early stage Internet applications company, engages in technology and business development in the Internet applications space. It is also involved in the KlickZie ARk technology business; KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency-based ecosystem; and KlickZie activated digital imagery business.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Tautachrome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tautachrome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.