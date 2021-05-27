Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 89,600.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTCM opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Tautachrome has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Tautachrome
