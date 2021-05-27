Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of THNPF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. 783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,250. Technip Energies has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

