Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0382 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Technology One’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54.
Technology One Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Technology One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.