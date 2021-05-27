Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $940.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $358,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

