Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 111.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne FLIR alerts:

In other news, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James J. Cannon sold 176,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $10,418,621.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715 over the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Teledyne FLIR’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Teledyne FLIR

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne FLIR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne FLIR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.