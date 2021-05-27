Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded at DNB Markets

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.40 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. DNB Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.47.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. Analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

