Telsey Advisory Group Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $370.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $320.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.82.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $328.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.94. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

