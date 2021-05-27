Telsey Advisory Group Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $370.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $320.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.82.
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $328.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.94. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28.
In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
