Telsey Advisory Group Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $205.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSM. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

WSM stock opened at $171.29 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

