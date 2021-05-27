TENT (TENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $239,220.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00388060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00172411 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00265082 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004458 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,594,260 coins and its circulating supply is 35,517,168 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

