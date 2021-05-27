Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Reduced by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up approximately 4.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Teradyne worth $22,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Teradyne by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,662. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.37. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

