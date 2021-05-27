Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

TERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $391.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($30.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($30.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $550,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,571,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

