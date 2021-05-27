Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Cigna Investments Inc. New’s 9th Largest Position

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.65.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $621.50. The company had a trading volume of 323,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,261,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $668.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $598.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

