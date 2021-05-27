Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $736.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.65.

TSLA opened at $619.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $668.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $596.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 619.13, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

