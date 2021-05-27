Texas Permanent School Fund Has $657,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Warrior Met Coal worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCC stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

