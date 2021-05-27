Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Chuy’s worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CHUY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,553 shares of company stock worth $8,118,432 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chuy’s stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $822.42 million, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

