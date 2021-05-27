Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 758 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.54. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.