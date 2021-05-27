Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.05% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth about $333,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 933.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 108,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCRI opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

