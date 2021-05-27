Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,506 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,811,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLCA. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

SLCA stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

