Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.35.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $99.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,730. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $3,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.