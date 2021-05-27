TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TFI International by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

TFI International stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $95.03.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.