Tharisa (LON:THS) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s current price.

THS has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 143.88 ($1.88) on Thursday. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 54.48 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

