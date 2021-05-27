The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKGFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

BKGFY traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, reaching $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.16. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 5.54%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

