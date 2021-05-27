The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Increased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.54.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing stock opened at $241.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.24 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.31.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

