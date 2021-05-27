The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $240.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 251,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 12,730,950 shares.The stock last traded at $250.31 and had previously closed at $241.37.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.54.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.31.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

