The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,105.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,180.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,058.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $498.29 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,245.13.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,589 shares of company stock worth $19,637,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

