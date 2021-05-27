The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $120.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.
Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $97.17 on Monday. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $8,638,000.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.