The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $120.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $97.17 on Monday. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $8,638,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

