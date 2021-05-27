The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Lowered by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $177.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.75. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.46 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

