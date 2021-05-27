The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.16.

NYSE:GPS opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Gap will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $678,425.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,018 shares of company stock worth $17,557,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

